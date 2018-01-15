Chelsea hoping to loan Andy Carroll in January

Chelsea are looking to improve their attacking options this month and reports claim that Andy Carroll is a target for Conte.
According to Telegraph, Chelsea are worried about the lack of goals in the side and therefore the defending champions could make a loan move for Andy Carroll.
Carroll has been a squad player at West Ham and signing him should not be too complicated for Chelsea.
The West Ham forward has been in and out of David Moyes’ squad this season. It is believed that Carroll wants to play more regularly. Furthermore, he is on £90,000-a-week and West Ham might be tempted to get him off their wage bill.
It will be interesting to see whether the Hammers sanction a loan deal for the England international now, especially to a rival club.
West Ham are looking to land a striker themselves and if Chelsea can work out a deal which involves Batshuayi going out on loan to the Hammers, it would be the ideal solution for all parties.
Conte wants a target man to relieve the burden on Morata and Carroll has shown that he can be a very dangerous striker when in form. Also, considering how good Morata’s movement and link up play is, the two players can certainly play together and complement each other. Carroll would be the target man with Morata working the channels.
According to the report from Telegraph, Christian Benteke is an option for the Blues as well.