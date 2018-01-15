Chelsea hold talks with agent, eager to sign Brazilian forward

Chelsea are eyeing a move for Watford forward Richarlison.
The Blues have held talks with the Brazilian’s agent Giuliano Bertolucci in recent weeks.
The 20-year-old has impressed this season since joining from Fluminense, scoring five goals and providing five assists in the Premier League.
He joined Watford an £11.2 million deal from Fluminense last summer, but he is believed to be keen on a move to a bigger club.
Richarlison progressed through America Mineiro’s youth set-up, before being promoted to the senior side in 2015.
He made his professional debut in July that year against Mogi Mirim.
Richarlison signed a five-year contract with Fluminense in December 2015 and made his debut against his former club the following May.
The midfielder penned a five-year deal with Watford last August and made his debut for the club as a substitute in a 3–3 draw against Liverpool on the opening day of the season.
Richarlison has scored three goals in 10 appearances for Brazil’s U20 side.