Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Chelsea hold talks with agent, eager to sign Brazilian forward

Chelsea hold talks with agent, eager to sign Brazilian forward

15 January, 2018 Chelsea, English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, Watford

Chelsea are eyeing a move for Watford forward Richarlison.

The Blues have held talks with the Brazilian’s agent Giuliano Bertolucci in recent weeks.

The 20-year-old has impressed this season since joining from Fluminense, scoring five goals and providing five assists in the Premier League.

He joined Watford an £11.2 million deal from Fluminense last summer, but he is believed to be keen on a move to a bigger club.

Richarlison progressed through America Mineiro’s youth set-up, before being promoted to the senior side in 2015.

He made his professional debut in July that year against Mogi Mirim.

Richarlison signed a five-year contract with Fluminense in December 2015 and made his debut against his former club the following May.

The midfielder penned a five-year deal with Watford last August and made his debut for the club as a substitute in a 3–3 draw against Liverpool on the opening day of the season.

Richarlison has scored three goals in 10 appearances for Brazil’s U20 side.

Arsenal Transfer Roundup: Latest on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Malcolm
It's time for Roman Abramovich to back Antonio Conte

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).