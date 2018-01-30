Chelsea have offered David Luiz to Arsenal

Arsenal will collide against Swansea City in the Premier League tonight and they must earn all three points to push for Champions League qualification.
As far as the transfers are concerned, numerous quality players are linked with the north Londoners and one of them is Brazilian international David Luiz.
Yesterday, Gianluca Di Marzio claimed that Chelsea are close to hiring the services of Olivier Giroud from the Gunners but today, The Daily Star have reported a major update in the transfer saga.
The British source have exclusively revealed that the Blues have offered David Luiz to Arsenal in order to secure the signing of the Les Bleus center forward.
The 30-year-old Samba star is a versatile talent, who can effectively play in the central defense and also in the defensive midfield role. Last season, he was influential in Chelsea’s title winning campaign and even made it into the PFA Team of the Year.
However, his form turned poor in the current campaign and back in November, Conte opted to oust him from the starting XI. Arsenal do need to strengthen their back line and Luiz has got the quality and experience to be a great signing for Arsene Wenger. His contract with Chelsea will expire in 2019 and he currently earns €136,000-a-week (The Daily Star).
The Daily Star have further mentioned that Wenger rates Luiz around 15 million pounds and Chelsea value Giroud at 30 million pounds. The 31-year-old French striker has mainly warmed the bench since the arrival of compatriot Lacazette at the Emirates. He has so far started just one league game this season.