Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign George Nunn from Crewe

Chelsea have agreed on a deal to sign the highly rated Crewe Alexandra striker George Nunn.
According to reports, Tottenham were interested in signing the 16-year-old forward as well.
Nunn has been a key player for Crewe at the junior level and Chelsea will pay around £300,000 in compensation plus add-ons for his services.
It seems that the Blues are looking to improve the pool of young talent at the club right now. The Premier League giants recently agreed to a move with the former PSV and Ajax talent Jayden Braaf.
Nunn is expected to join up with Jodie Morris’ Under 18 side. The Chelsea U18s have managed to make it to the semi-finals of the UEFA Youth League so far this season.
The young forward will b hoping to make a name for himself at Chelsea now. Academy graduates like Tammy Abraham have made their way to the Premier League and Nunn will be hoping to emulate that.
Abraham recently earned a call-up for the England squad as well.