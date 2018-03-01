Chelsea goalkeeper discusses possible transfer with Paris-Saint Germain

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has had a meeting with senior Paris Saint-Germain figures regarding a possible transfer.
PSG are looking to strengthen their goalkeeping options and met with Courtois in a London hotel on Monday, according to RTBF.
Courtois was accompanied by his father, Thierry, with the pair discussing financial terms ahead of a possible move to the French capital.
A source close to the player is quoted as saying: “In the course of the discussions, Thibaut insisted in particular on a culture of winning that is still missing at PSG.
“PSG has not yet won major competitions anchored in it.
“It is not their DNA as it can be in other major European clubs and that is what scares Thibaut.
“He wants the guarantee that the club has this ambition. There is only that which interests it.”
The 25-year-old had been linked with a move to Real Madrid and Courtois has said that he eventually wants to move closer to his two children who still live in Spain.
His current deal will have a year left to run at the end of the season, but Chelsea have been trying to persuade Courtois to extend his stay in London.
This week’s meeting appears to be a blow to their hopes of hanging on to Courtois who seems to be edging ever closer to a move away from the club.