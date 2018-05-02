Chelsea eyeing up a move for Anthony Martial

Chelsea are keeping tabs on the Manchester United forward Anthony Martial and they could make a move in the summer.
The highly-rated French international is thought to be frustrated with the lack of first-team action at Old Trafford and if the player decides to force a move, Chelsea will be waiting to pounce.
As per the reports, Spurs and Juventus are interested in the versatile forward as well.
The report claims that Roman Abramovich is ready to spend big on the squad this summer and the Russian will look to offload some players first if the Blues fail to finish in top four.
Chelsea will lose around £50-70 million if they do not qualify for the Champions League.
Jose Mourinho has shown in the past that he is willing to deal with rivals for the right price and it will be interesting to see whether Chelsea manage to convince him to part with Martial.
The Manchester United boss is apparently interested in Willian and the two clubs could work out a deal that benefits both of them.
Losing Martial would be a massive blow for United right now. The former Monaco star is only 22 years old and he is a world-class talent.
Martial has every chance of becoming a top player at another club just like De Bruyne and Salah.