Chelsea eyeing move for Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles has been linked with a move to Chelsea.
The Blues are keen to strengthen their defence and the Evening Standard has claimed the 24-year-old is at the top of their list.
Both Gary Cahill and David Luiz are over the age of 30 and Lascelles’ impressive form for the Magpies has brought him plenty of admirers.
He signed a new six-year deal with Newcastle last October, but the chance to test himself with one of the big clubs could be too good to ignore.
A product of Nottingham Forest’s youth system, Lascelles made his senior debut for the club in January 2012.
He was subsequently loaned to Stevenage, but returned to Forest for the start of the following season.
Lascelles broke into the starting line-up in 2013/14, forming a central defensive partnership with Jack Hobbs.
He signed a contract Newcastle in August 2014, joining on the same day as Forest teammate Karl Darlow. As part of the deal, both players were loaned back to Forest for the 2014/15 campaign.
Lascelles returned to Newcastle for the following season, making his debut for the club during against Northampton Town in the League Cup.
He made his league debut in October as a substitute at Manchester City.
The defender has made 92 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle, scoring eight goals.