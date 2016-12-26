Chelsea eyeing move for Joe Hart

Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois has been linked with a move to Real Madrid at the end of this season.
Apparently, the Belgian wants to return to La Liga and has informed his Chelsea teammates and friends of his desire.
Daily Star are claiming that Chelsea are now looking to replace Courtois with the out of favour Manchester City keeper Joe Hart. The England international is currently on loan at Italian club Torino and is likely to be sold in the summer.
Star add that Liverpool are also interested in the player and Chelsea are likely to face competition from Jurgen Klopp’s side for his signature.
Manchester City prefer to sell the player abroad and it will be interesting to see that the player decides in summer. Hart feels let down by Guardiola as he was not given a chance to prove himself. The former Barcelona manager opted to sign Bravo straightaway.
Star are reporting that Hart is valued at around £10m and his £120,000-a-week wages won’t be a problem for Chelsea or Liverpool.