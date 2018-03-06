Chelsea eyeing move for AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli

Chelsea have been linked with a move for AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli.
The 23-year-old is considered one of the most talented young defenders in Serie A and was tipped for a move to Stamford Bridge back in 2016.
According to Italian media outlet Leggo, Chelsea scouts have been watching Romagnoli closely again in recent weeks with a view to signing the centre-back in the summer for around €45 million.
Romagnoli made his senior debut for Roma in December 2012 against Atalanta.
He joined Sampdoria on loan in September 2014 but returned to Roma the following year, before being sold to Milan on a five-year deal for €25 million in August 2015.
Romagnoli has represented Italy on multiple occasions at junior level and made his first appearance for the U21 team against Northern Ireland in March 2014.
He was called up to the senior squad for the first time for a friendly against France in September 2016, but didn’t make his full debut until October when he played in a World Cup qualifier against Spain.
Chelsea are in the market for new defenders with doubts over the futures of both Gary Cahill and David Luiz, although any possible move for Romagnoli is likely to be reliant on manager Antonio Conte remaining with the club.