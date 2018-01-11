Chelsea eyeing move for 8/1 shot to replace Antonio Conte as manager

Massimiliano Allegri has been tipped to take over from Antonio Conte at Chelsea.
Conte has been strongly linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, with Paris Saint-Germain rumoured to be his most likely destination.
Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport says Chelsea want Allegri to take over at the end of the season.
Former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has also been linked with the role.
Allegri won the Serie A title in each of his first three seasons in Turin and his side currently sit second in the table, one point behind leaders Napoli.
The 50-year-old has also taken the Italian giants to two Champions League finals, but they lost on both occasions to Barcelona in 2015 and Real Madrid in 2017.
Allegri began his managerial career in 2003 in the lower leagues in Italy, before playing a key role in Sassuolo’s rise up the ranks.
He subsequently led Cagliari to their best league finish in nearly 15 years, winning the Panchina d’Oro Award for best Serie A coach in 2009.
Allegri took over at AC Milan in 2010, leading them to the title in his first season in charge.
He replaced Conte at Juventus in 2014 and is currently priced at 8/1 to do the same at Chelsea.
