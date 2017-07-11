Chelsea expected to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko this week

Premier League champions Chelsea are finally closing in on the transfer of Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco.
The 22-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for a while now. However, things got delayed because of a knee surgery the player had a few months ago.
Sky Sports are reporting that Tiemoue Bakayoko will undergo his medical with Chelsea this week and he could fly out with the rest of the Chelsea squad for the pre-season tour in China and Singapore next week.
As per the report, the fee has not been decided just yet. Both clubs are negotiating the value of the deal. It is believed that Bakayoko will cost around £35-40m.
The French midfielder was instrumental in Monaco’s title win last season and he also helped his side make it to the semi finals of the Champions League. The box-to-box midfielder will partner N’golo Kante at the heart of Chelsea’s midfield next season.
Bakayoko’s arrival might seal Nemanja Matic’s Chelsea exit for the second time. The Serbian has been linked with a move to Manchester United for a while now.
It will be interesting to see whether the Blues sell Matic to United now. The Old Trafford outfit hijacked their move for Lukaku earlier this month and the Premier League champions will not have been happy about it.