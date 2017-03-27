Eden Hazard’s representatives have held positive transfer talks with Real Madrid

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard is a target for Real Madrid this summer.
Los Blancos have served their transfer ban and will look to land the Chelsea star at the end of this season. Hazard could be the ideal long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese attacker is nearing the end of his peak and will need to be replaced soon.
Spanish outlet Marca are reporting that there were positive talks between Real Madrid and the player’s agent recently and the player could be open to a move. Furthermore, the report adds that Hazard has been learning Spanish for a while now.
Recently Hazard revealed that if he ever left Chelsea it would be after winning the title and therefore a move this summer is well on the cards. Chelsea are firm favourites to win the Premier League this season. Also, Conte’s interest in signing James Rodriguez could help Los Blancos get their man. Offering James Rodriguez in a deal to sign Hazard could be enticing to the Blues.
Marca add that Hazard’s is currently on par with Madrid’s top earners, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale. With Perez looking to splash out on a galactico signing this summer, wages should not be a problem for the Spanish giants.
Hazard is back to his best and is a world class footballer. The Belgian will improve every team in the world and therefore breaking the bank for him makes complete sense.