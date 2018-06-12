Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta wanted by Inter Milan

Inter Milan want to sign Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta.
According to Tuttosport, Inter will try to convince the 26-year-old to return to Italy with an offer of first-team football.
Zappacosta played for Isola Liri, Atalanta and Avellino in Italy, before signing for Torino in July 2015.
He made 58 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring twice.
Since joining Chelsea in August 2017, Zappacosta has played 35 times for Chelsea, but he has struggled to nail down a regular place in the starting XI.
He took part in the 2015 European U21 Championship in the Czech Republic, starting all three of Italy’s games as they were eliminated at the group stage.
Zappacosta made his international debut for Italy against Liechtenstein in a World Cup qualifier in November 2016.
Despite the uncertainty over the managerial position at Chelsea, the club has been linked with a number of new signings this summer as it bids to improve on their fifth place finish in the Premier League last season.
Victor Moses was preferred to Zappacosta on numerous occasions last season and a move back to Italy looks to be on the cards.