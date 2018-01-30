Schalke 04 have confirmed the loan signing of Chelsea left-back Baba Rahmann. The 23-year-old already spent 12 months at the Veltins-Arena in a temporary capacity, and will now stay in Germany for another year-and-a-half.
He joined Chelsea from FC Augsburg in 2015, but failed to nail down a starting place and was move on just one year after coming to England. Rahman made just 15 Premier League appearances for the Blues in this time.
The 26-cap Ghana international retains the #14 shirt at Schalke where he’ll reside until the summer of 2019. His contract with Chelsea is up in 2020, so a strong campaign next season could see him return to the fold or put himself in the shop window for a suitor.
Rahmann heavily featured for Schalke in his debut season before a cruciate ligament tear during the Africa Cup of Nations cut the campaign short. He’s on the recovery trail, however, and clear has the faith of club manager Domenico Tedesco to come back even better than before.
Schalke lost Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer to Arsenal last summer, but they’ve found a temporary replacement to compete with Bastian Oczipka for a starting place again. Chelsea were happy to let Rahman leave given Marcus Alonso is a regular at left-back while the club close in on Emerson Palmieri.
Stats from Transfermarkt.