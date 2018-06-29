Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Chelsea “reach pre-agreement” with CSKA Moscow to sign Golovin

Chelsea “reach pre-agreement” with CSKA Moscow to sign Golovin

29 June, 2018 Chelsea, English Premier League, Russian Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Chelsea appear to be winning the battle to sign CSKA Moscow star Alexsandr Golovin.

The 22-year-old has been linked to Barcelona, Juventus and Arsenal over the past few weeks, but Mundo Deportivo has claimed that the Blues are in pole position to secure his services.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is said to have “become infatuated with the Russian international” and is using his friendship with CSKA president Yevgeny Giner to seal a deal for the playmaker.

A fee of £20 million has been agreed between the two clubs and personal terms are unlikely to be an issue.

Golovin has spent his entire senior career with CSKA, scoring 13 goals in 113 appearances for the club in all competitions.

He made his debut for the Russia national team in a friendly against Belarus in June 2015, coming on as a substitute and scoring the second goal in a 4–2 victory.

Golovin is currently with the Russian squad at the World Cup and he played a starring role in the opening game of this summer’s tournament, scoring one goal and creating two more as the hosts routed Saudi Arabia 5-0.

Liverpool and Chelsea target available to buy for £26.5 million
World Cup 2018 Day 16: Last 16 line-up decided, Belgium win battle of the reserves, England get "easier" route

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).