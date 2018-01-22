Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Chelsea could sign Edin Dzeko tomorrow

Chelsea could sign Edin Dzeko tomorrow

22 January, 2018 Chelsea, English Premier League, Roma, Serie A, Transfer News & Rumours

Chelsea could complete the signing of Roma striker Edin Dzeko tomorrow.

The Blues are looking to add more depth to their striking department and Antonio Conte has identified the former Manchester City striker as an ideal option.

Dzeko has been outstanding for the Serie A side and Chelsea struggled to deal with him when they played Roma in the Champions League earlier this season.

The Bosnian could be the ideal partner for Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard has struggled to score goals in the recent weeks and Dzeko will share the goalscoring burden once the move is finalised.

According to Matteo Pedrosi from Calciomercato, the deal is close to being finalised. Roma have accepted Chelsea’s proposal and the player will now sort out the personal terms.

Dzeko has won the Premier League with Manchester City before and the Bosnian should not have any problems settling into English football. The Roma star will be expected to make an immediate impact.

Chelsea will look to secure a top-two finish and win trophies this season and signing someone like Dzeko could help them achieve that.

Kevin De Bruyne signs new deal with Manchester City
Arsenal closing in on Aubameyang, club chief spotted in Dortmund

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com