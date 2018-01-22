Chelsea could sign Edin Dzeko tomorrow

Chelsea could complete the signing of Roma striker Edin Dzeko tomorrow.
The Blues are looking to add more depth to their striking department and Antonio Conte has identified the former Manchester City striker as an ideal option.
Dzeko has been outstanding for the Serie A side and Chelsea struggled to deal with him when they played Roma in the Champions League earlier this season.
The Bosnian could be the ideal partner for Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard has struggled to score goals in the recent weeks and Dzeko will share the goalscoring burden once the move is finalised.
According to Matteo Pedrosi from Calciomercato, the deal is close to being finalised. Roma have accepted Chelsea’s proposal and the player will now sort out the personal terms.
Domani può essere la giornata di #Dzeko al @ChelseaFC. Contatti fitti nelle ultime ore: la #Roma ha accettato la proposta, manca ancora il sì del giocatore. Non c’è ancora un’intesa sui termini del contratto, ma si continua a trattare nel tentativo di raggiungere un accordo. pic.twitter.com/LhbocZJ0F5
— Matteo Pedrosi (@MatteoPedrosi) January 22, 2018
Dzeko has won the Premier League with Manchester City before and the Bosnian should not have any problems settling into English football. The Roma star will be expected to make an immediate impact.
Chelsea will look to secure a top-two finish and win trophies this season and signing someone like Dzeko could help them achieve that.