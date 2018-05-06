Chelsea could move for Koulibaly if Sarri takes over

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Maurizio Sarri in the recent weeks.
The Napoli boss is expected to take over from Antonio Conte at the end of this season and it will be interesting to see whether he decides to bring some Napoli players with him.
As per the reports, Kalidou Koulibaly could be heading to Stamford Bridge with Sarri. Apparently, Sarri is the hot favourite to take over and Chelsea have been long-term admirers of the Napoli defender.
The Napoli defender is one of the best around Europe right now and he would be a sensational signing for the Blues.
Gary Cahill is past his peak now and Chelsea need to replace him. Koulibaly would be a massive upgrade. Alongside the likes of Azpilicueta, Christensen and Rudiger, Koulibaly will lay the foundations of a rock-solid defence.
Napoli are unlikely to let him leave for cheap and therefore Chelsea will need to pay over the odds to sign him. The Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has always been a tough man to negotiate with.
As for the player, Chelsea will be the step up he needs right now. Koulibaly will be hoping to make his mark in Europe and it will be easier to achieve his goals at Chelsea.