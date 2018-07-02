Chelsea could appoint Maurizio Sarri as their manager today

Chelsea are finally closing in on the capture of Maurizio Sarri from Napoli.
The Italian is set to succeed Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge and reports claim that the deal could be confirmed today.
Chelsea will pay a compensation of around £4.5million for Sarri because of his contract with Napoli.
The Italian outfit have already brought in Carlo Ancelotti as Sarri’s replacement but they refused to let the Chelsea target leave for free.
Chelsea had a poor season last year and they will be hoping to get back into the top four next year. It will be interesting to see how quickly Sarri adapts to English football.
Napoli played some exciting football under him and the Chelsea fans will be expecting a similar style at Stamford Bridge next season.
The report adds that Sarri’s first Chelsea signing could be the Russian midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, who will cost £27m from CSKA Moscow.
The 22-year-old has been in sensational form during the World Cup and he has guided his country to the Quarter-finals of the competition already.