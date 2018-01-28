Chelsea could agree loan deal with Celtic for Musonda

According to Goal, Celtic are pushing for an 18-month loan deal for Chelsea attacking-midfielder Charly Musonda Jr. The 21-year-old joined the Blues from Anderlecht in 2012, but has only made seven appearances in the last six years.
Musonda was loaned out to Real Betis in January 2016 for 12 months, and made 24 appearances for the La Liga side. The Belgian u21 international has found game time hard to come by at Chelsea, which is why a loan move is being considered.
Celtic are hoping to take advantage, with the perennial Scottish Premiership champions having been long-term admirers of the midfielder. They tried to sign him last summer but failed in their efforts.
Regarded as an important player for the future, Musonda signed a five-year deal with Chelsea in December last year, but his short-term future is unknown. After years of featuring in the u21 Premier League and Youth Cup, the Chelsea wonderkid is finally breaking into the first-team.
However, manager Antonio Conte can’t guarantee him a good amount of game time for the remainder of the season, which is why Celtic are hoping to capitalise. With Musonda so highly rated, the feeling in the camp is that he needs first-team football to develop, as reserve games can’t match real experience.
