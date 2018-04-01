Chelsea could agree deal with Real Madrid for star-crossed Morata

According to the Express, Chelsea could agree a deal with Real Madrid for Alvaro Morata to return to the Santiago Bernabéu for the third time.
The Spanish international has struggled for form ever since making the move to England last summer and could return at the end of the season as a result.
Morata has scored 13 goals in 39 games in all competitions for Chelsea this season and hasn’t scored in the Premier League since December 2017.
The £100k-per-week star-crossed striker hasn’t had much good fortune come his way at Stamford Bridge, enduring a 13-game scoring drought before netting against Leicester City in the FA Cup in mid-March.
Real Madrid could sign Morata if they fail in their pursuit for Bayern Munich centre-forward Robert Lewandowski, as the Spanish international enjoyed a successful stint in the capital – 31 goals in 95 games.
The 25-year-old joined Juventus from Real in 2014 and spent two years in Turin before returning in 2016.
If the Express are to be believd, a third stint at Real Madrid is in the offing. He set Chelsea back £60m nine months ago and will likely cost Los Blancos a similar amount this summer.
Stats from Transfermarkt.