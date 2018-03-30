Blog Competitions English Premier League Chelsea could agree deal with Real Madrid for Hazard

Chelsea could agree deal with Real Madrid for Hazard

30 March, 2018 Chelsea, English Premier League, La Liga, Transfer News & Rumours

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague believes Chelsea and Real Madrid could agree a deal this summer for Eden Hazard, with the Belgian international identified as a replacement for Gareth Bale.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been linked with Real this season after scoring 36 goals in all competitions for the Reds, but Balague believes the £200m asking price mooted in the media would put Los Blancos off from making an approach.

“The people I talk to have not mentioned (Salah) as a candidate to become a Galactico. As a star of the Premier League, there’s a lot of things to go for, but if they get Hazard they won’t need Salah. It seems like they wouldn’t put that kind of money into Salah,” he said on Sky Sports’ Spanish Football Weekly podcast.

Hazard has been linked with Real Madrid before Chelsea procured his signature from Lille in 2012, and Balague believes the £200k-per-week star wants to join the Spanish giants, adding: “Hazard is desperate to come” . He won’t be cheap, however, with the 27-year-old valued at £118.2m.

Gareth Bale has been rumoured to be on his way out of Real Madrid to join Manchester United this summer. Years of injury troubles have caused him to miss so many games for the European champions and president Florentino Perez could accept a bid for the right price if they have a replacement lined up.

Real have tried to sign Hazard for the last six years, but they could succeed this time round as Balague says he’s open to the switch.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

On This Day in Football: Stockport and Doncaster set world record
Mislintat identifies Leno as Cech's replacement who is ‘convinced to leave’ before June

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.