Chelsea could agree deal with Real Madrid for contract rebel Hazard

According to Diario Gol, Chelsea could lose Eden Hazard to Real Madrid if Los Blancos meet his £88m valuation this summer. The Blues are desperate to hold onto the £200k-per-week star, but Hazard has reportedly stalled on contract talks to push through a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.
Hazard joined Chelsea from Lille in 2012 and has gone on to make 295 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 161 goals. The 27-year-old has been in decent form this season, contributing 27 goals in a total of 46 games but has an uncertain future as a result of Real Madrid.
Los Blancos wanted Hazard before he even joined Chelsea and haven’t given up trying to procure his signature in the years that followed. The Belgian international has even publicly admitted it would be a dream to play for Real manager Zinedine Zidane.
Chelsea’s disappointing season could be a factor too. The Londoners are in the FA Cup final next month, but their hopes of playing Champions League football next season are slim as they currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, five points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with four games remaining.
Hazard’s contract with Chelsea still has two years to run, but Diario Gol say he won’t agree to an extension as he wants to leave. It leaves the Blues with a difficult decision whether to cash in early or risk losing him for free in 2020. Real have reportedly put £88m on the table, which would be £53m in profit made.
