According to ESPN, Chelsea winger Kenedy could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer, with Arsenal among the clubs keen to procure his signature. Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have been linked too.
The 22-year-old joined Chelsea from Brazilian Serie A side Fluminense in 2015 and has gone on to make 27 appearances for the Blues. He was loaned out to Watford in 2016/17 and has been loaned out to Newcastle United a year later to continue his development.
Kenedy has impressed for the Magpies after scoring and creating four goals in his first eight appearances, but his future at Chelsea looks uncertain. Arsenal need a long-term replacement for the ageing Nacho Monreal who has more dynamism than Sead Kolasinac, and the £25k-per-week outcast could fit the bill.
The Brazilian u23 international still has more than two years left on his deal with the Blues, but Marcos Alonso is ahead of him in the pecking order and the club are eyeing left-backs in the transfer market which may force Kenedy to move on.
Chelsea paid £6.3m to procure Kenedy’s signature in 2015 and will have paid nearly £4m in wages come August. As a result, the Blues might accept offers in excess of £10m. The winger is still young and has impressed for Newcastle so he’ll command a high asking price, even if Chelsea don’t want him.
Stats from Transfermarkt.