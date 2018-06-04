According to Don Balon, Chelsea could agree a deal with AS Roma for Alisson Becker, whom they call one of the ‘best goalkeepers in the world’. The Blues could be losing Thibaut Courtois this summer as they’ve failed to negotiate a contract extension and Alisson would be a fantastic replacement.
The 25-year-old joined Roma from Internacional in 2016 and has gone on to make 64 appearances in all competitions, keeping an impressive 26 clean sheets. Alisson has made 24 caps for the Brazilian national team and keeps Manchester City stopper Ederson out of the starting lineup.
He was a regular in the first-team last season, racking up 49 appearances across the board and conceding fewer than one goal a game, but his future at the Stadio Olimpico is in doubt with Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid reportedly keen on his signature.
The Blues need a new ‘keeper if Courtois leaves, Liverpool could be replacing one of Simon Mignolet or Loris Karius this summer, while Real Madrid want a long-term replacement for Keylor Navas. Chelsea are believed to have met Alisson’s £44m asking price, so the decision rests on Roma who certainly don’t want to lose a valuable player.
Stats from Transfermarkt.