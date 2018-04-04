According to Don Balon, Chelsea could agree a deal with Real Madrid that sees Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata moving to Spain in exchange for Gareth Bale and £130m.
The Express call it a ‘triple-player swap deal’ for Real president to finally land his man in Hazard after a seven-year pursuit and bring back an ex player in Morata who has struggled for form at Stamford Bridge.
Real have been desperate to sign Hazard as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, registering an interest in the £200k-per-week Belgian international all the way back in 2011 before he joined Chelsea. He’s contributed 160 goals in 291 for the Blues since and has been a star performer this season.
Los Blancos may also be in need of a striker, as Karim Benzema’s form has wavered at times this season which could mean he’s replaced. Morata, currently on £100k-per-week, scored and created 43 goals in 95 games with Real and could be open to a return as his Chelsea career has flopped – three goals in his last 14 league games.
To sign the Chelsea duo, Real are reportedly offering £130m and Bale. The 28-year-old has struggled with injuries ever since leaving Tottenham for Real in 2013. If kept fit, he could certainly replace the likes of Hazard in the Chelsea squad and may even register more goals.
Whether he wants to join Tottenham’s rivals Chelsea, however, remains to be seen.
Stats from Transfermarkt.