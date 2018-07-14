Chelsea confirm the signing of Jorginho, fans react

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Italian midfielder Jorginho from Napoli.
A report on the club’s official website claims that the 26-year-old playmaker has signed a five-year contract with the Blues.
Chelsea announced Maurizio Sarri as their new manager earlier today and Jorginho has now followed the Italian to Stamford Bridge.
The 26-year-old was a key player for Sarri at Napoli and the duo will look to make their mark in English football now.
Jorginho is one of the best deep-lying playmakers around and Chelsea needed someone like him to play Sarri’s brand of attack football. The Italian midfielder is a fantastic passer and his ball retention skills will be crucial to Chelsea’s way of playing next season.
The midfielder is expected to partner N’Golo Kante at the heart of Chelsea’s midfield next season.
Chelsea have confirmed that the highly rated midfielder will wear the number 5 shirt next season.
Jorginho said: “I am absolutely ecstatic to be here at Chelsea. It is not easy to become part of such a big team so I am very, very happy. I am excited to play in such an intense league, for a team that gives everything to play and win.”
Club director Marina Granovskaia added: “We are delighted Jorginho has chosen to join Chelsea. He was one of the most coveted midfielders in Europe and will become an important member of the playing squad. He has demonstrated his quality working under Maurizio Sarri and we are convinced his signing will help bring further success to Stamford Bridge.”
Here is how the Chelsea fans reacted to the news.
“welcome to London” hahaha, what a signing!
— Abràr 🇧🇪 (@ModernPlaymaker) July 14, 2018
WELCOME JORGINHO 🔥🔥🔥🔥
Best deep lying playmaker in world football.
Rejected Pep to come to Chelsea. Tears in my eyes. 😭
What a day to be a Chelsea fan. 💉
— Russian Maestro (@MagnificoMorata) July 14, 2018
We are back!
— ᵍʳᵃᶰᵈᵉ (@GrandeIsDead) July 14, 2018
OMG ITS HEAVEN
— SarriTweetss (@SarriTweetss) July 14, 2018
Sarri has made Jorginho reject Pep’s Man City with Champions League, more money to join Chelsea. What a man.
— Leo Sat (@ItsMrBlueGuy) July 14, 2018
OMFFFFFGGGGGGGGGGGG I LOVE YOU CHELSEA FC
— Ned 🏴 (@FutbolLampard) July 14, 2018
All the best to the new signing JORGINHO Finally some action by the board.
Hazard and kante extension is what is desired next 💙
— Anshul ||अंशुल29 (@ShandilAnshul) July 14, 2018