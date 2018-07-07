Chelsea confirm they have re-signed Eduardo until 2020 and announced his departure in a bizarre statement. The Blues have retained the goalkeeper’s services and agreed a deal for the 35-year-old to stay at Stamford Bridge for another two years, but he’ll spend next season loan with Dutch Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem – whom Chelsea have a partnership with.
Eduardo was set to leave Chelsea after being named on their released list submitted to the Premier League, but he’s now returned and will hope to get competitive action at Vitesse next season. The Portuguese international initially joined the Blues from Dinamo Zagreb in 2016 but never made a first-team appearance in his two years at Stamford Bridge.
The 35-year-old has led a nomadic career, playing for the likes of Benfica, SC Beira-Mar, Basaksehir, Vitoria Setubal, Genoa, Dinamo and Braga, racking up more than 340 appearances in all competitions. He brings a wealth of experience to the Chelsea side, but his return may be due to the uncertain futures of existing players.
Thibaut Courtois has openly stated he will see out his contract with Chelsea before leaving on a free transfer next summer, so Eduardo might be a trusted pair of hands to rely on in an emergency.
