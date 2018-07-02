Chelsea confirm another departure, Clarke-Salter seals exit

Chelsea have confirmed another departure, with defender Jake Clarke-Salter sealing a Stamford Bridge exit to join Vitesse Arnhem on a season-long loan. The 20-year-old has risen through the youth ranks to the Chelsea first-team, making two senior appearances, but won’t be a regular in 2018/19.
The Blues have been busy this summer, loaning out Dujon Sterling to Coventry City, Reece James to Wigan Athletic and Nathan Baxter to Yeovil Town. Matej Delac left the club at the end of his contract.
With Andreas Christensen, David Luiz, Gary Cahill, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger for competition, Clarke-Salter is better off seeking a loan move away from London. The young centre-back has embarked upon two temporary moves previously, joining Bristol Rovers in 2016/17 and Sunderland in 2017/18.
He made 13 appearances for Rovers in League One and 11 for Sunderland in the Championship. The England u21 international’s Chelsea appearances came in 2016 and 2017. His debut outing was against Aston Villa in the Premier League – April 2, 2016. Clarke-Salter amassed 16 minutes from the bench at left-back.
The following year, he made another substitute appearance for Chelsea, this time against Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup – September 20, 2017. The centre-back is highly-rated and may still have a long-term future at Stamford Bridge despite being loaned out for three consecutive seasons.
He’ll be looking to impress during his 12 months in the Eredivisie, as scouts could be monitoring his progress.
