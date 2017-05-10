Chelsea confident of signing Tiemoue Bakayoko

Chelsea are confident of signing the Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko this summer.
The Ligue 1 star has attracted the interest of Manchester United, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Juventus as well. However, the Blues are hopeful of securing Bakayoko’s services.
According to Daily Mail, Antonio Conte is a fan of the French midfielder and wants him to partner N’golo Kante at the heart of Chelsea’s midfield next season. The report adds that Chelsea plan to submit an offer of £30million, not including potential add-ons.
If that happens, it will be interesting to see how Matic and Fabregas respond to the situation.
Fabregas is already being linked with moves away from the club due to the lack of playing time. Signing Bakayoko will only push him further down the pecking order.
The Monaco midfielder has impressed in Ligue 1 as well as the Champions League this season. His powerful box-to-box playing style has earned comparisons with the Manchester City star Yaya Toure.
Chelsea will need more depth in their midfield next season in order to cope with the demands of European football and signing Bakayoko would be a masterstroke.