Chelsea closing in on Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko

Chelsea are closing in on a deal for the highly talented Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.
Antonio Conte wants to add to his title winning squad so that the Blues can challenge on all fronts next season.
Bakayoko has had a fantastic season with Monaco and the 22-year-old has attracted the interest of Antonio Conte.
Independent are reporting that Chelsea have already opened talks with Monaco regarding the midfielder. A £42m deal is being discussed by the two clubs.
Bakayoko’s arrival could end Matic’s time at Stamford Bridge. The Serbian is thought to be a target for Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho this summer.
Antonio Conte’s side are certainly lacking depth in central midfield right now with Kante, Matic and Fabregas being their only options. Therefore, it is understandable why they want to sign another midfielder now.
Furthermore, they will play in the Champions League next season and Conte will need more options to deal with the fixture congestion.
Bakayoko is very highly regarded in France and could be an ideal option for the Blues. The French midfielder could be the long term replacement for Nemanja Matic. If Chelsea manage to land him this summer, it could lead to Matic’s exit and therefore Mourinho could finally get his target.
Bakayoko operates as a box-to-box midfielder and excels at breaking up the play and driving the team forward. His combative presence and aerial ability is also a major bonus.
The 22 year old has been likened to the Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure because of his playing style.