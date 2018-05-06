Chelsea closing in on the signing of Adama Traore

Chelsea are hoping to sign the Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore at the end of this season.
According to latest reports, the Premier League giants are leading the race to sign the former Barcelona winger and the player is expected to cost around £30 million.
The report claims that Chelsea have been monitoring the player for a while now and they are now closing in on the deal.
Traore has been sensational for Middlesbrough this season and it will be interesting to see whether the Championship outfit agrees to sell him. Traore has 5 goals and 10 assists for Middlesbrough this season.
The 22-year-old has been their best player and his departure would be a massive blow for the Riverside club.
Middlesbrough could still secure promotion to the Premier League via play-offs and they will be hoping to hold on to the tricky winger if they manage to come up.
Everton and Newcastle are keeping tabs on the player as well but Chelsea are well ahead of other clubs in the race.
Apparently, former Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon is a close confidant of Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson and that could help the Blues seal the deal.
Chelsea are lacking in depth when it comes to wide options and Traore’s arrival would add much-needed flair and pace to their right-hand side. In theory, he could be the ideal signing for Conte this summer.