Chelsea close to signing Olivier Giroud from Arsenal

Chelsea are looking to sign Olivier Giroud from Arsenal this month.
Antonio Conte is determined to sign a target man in order share the goalscoring burden with Morata and the Italian has identified Giroud as an option.
The Blues were expected to sign Edin Dzeko from Roma initially. However, the player did not accept the personal terms and the move has broken down.
According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Chelsea are closing in on the French international now and talks have been progressing well between the two clubs.
#Giroud is closer to @ChelseaFC: talks ongoing well with @Arsenal @SkySport @SkySportsNews
Arsenal reached an agreement to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang earlier today and they can afford to let go of Giroud now.
The Frenchman has been a back up to Alexandre Lacazette so far this season. It will be interesting to see whether Chelsea are planning to start him alongside Morata every week.
The 31-year-old has shown that he can score goals consistently and his style of play at Arsenal proves that he can link up with players like Hazard and Morata with ease. Giroud has scored 98 goals in his last five seasons for Arsenal.
Despite his age, Giroud has the ability to improve Chelsea in attack and make a difference for them during the remainder of the season.