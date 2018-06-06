Chelsea close to appointing Laurent Blanc as their manager

Chelsea are close to appointing Laurent Blanc as their manager this summer after talks over the last two days.
The Blues were heavily linked with Maurizio Sarri but they are not willing to pay the Napoli manager’s £7 million release fee.
Blanc is a free agent and the Londoners are looking to take advantage of his situation and seal the appointment on a bargain.
Chelsea will have to shell out £9 million to compensate Antonio Conte for the final year of his contract though.
As per the reports, Laurent Blanc wants the former Marseille and Lille coach Franck Passi as his assistant at Chelsea next season.
The Blues had a poor season by their standards last year and the fans will be expecting a big turnaround next season. It will be interesting to see how Blanc reshapes this Chelsea squad once the deal is finalised.
Chelsea will need to improve their attack and creativity in midfield if they want to challenge for the top four next season.
Also, it is high time for the Blues to consider replacing some of the old guard and bring in young and talented players so that they can progress as a club.