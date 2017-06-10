Chelsea close to agreeing a £35m deal for Tiemoue Bakayoko

Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is on his way to Chelsea this summer.
The Premier League champions have been linked with the Frenchman for a while now and it seems that they are finally closing in on an agreement for the midfielder. According to L’Equipe, Chelsea are not very far from agreeing a £35m deal for the box-to-box midfielder and Bakayoko could be announced as a Chelsea player next week.
As per the report, French giants PSG were interested in the Monaco star as well but Bakayoko has his heart set on a move to London.
The 22-year-old will be Antonio Conte’s first summer signing and he is expected to partner N’Golo Kante as Chelsea’s starting central midfielder next season. It will be interesting to see what happens to Nemanja Matic now. The Serbian has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Juventus over the last year.
Bakayoko has been sensational for Monaco during the 2016/17 season and the powerful midfielder was instrumental their title win. He also helped his side reach the semi-finals of the Champions League. The Monaco midfielder will add more depth and defensive protection to Chelsea’s midfield. He has been likened to Yaya Toure due to a similar playing style.
Despite the fact that he is only 22, Bakayoko is regarded as one of the most talented central midfielders around Europe right now and signing him would be a major coup for the Blues.