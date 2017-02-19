Chelsea chase Monaco’s Bernardo Silva

Chelsea have opened discussions with Monaco to sign one of their top players, Bernardo Silva, next summer. The Blues, however, are facing competition from both the Manchester clubs.
The 22-year-old attacking midfielder is expected to leave Monaco next summer and has been targeted by Chelsea; Antonio Conte being keen to build a strong squad capable of challenging in Europe.
According to reports from the Times, Monaco would like to secure a minimum of €80m (£68.4m) for Bernardo. Barcelona, Real Madrid and the two Manchester clubs are seemingly interested in him and that could lead to a money-spinning auction next summer.
Silva is a product of Benfica’s youth system, but has made only three appearances for the senior team. He was loaned out to Monaco in 2014, and thereafter the French club secured his permanent signature a year later.
He has scored 20 goals in 84 league games for Monaco during his three year stay at the French club. This season he has been in good form as well, scoring seven goals in 31 games in all competitions.
The best part of Silva’s game is his versatility as he can operate on either the left or the right wing or as a number 10.
Tottenham manager, Mauricio Pochettino, is an admirer of the midfielder, but his price-tag certainly lies beyond Spurs’ budget. Real Madrid are also interested in signing the creative winger and regard Bernardo as a potential replacement for James Rodriguez.