Morning Mix: Chelsea legend the right man to guide starlet, “Celtic are just there to make up the numbers”, Dyche hits out at lack of investment

Frank Lampard knows a thing or two about playing in midfield, so when he says that Mason Mount has a big future ahead of him it’s worth paying attention.
Mount is set to make his Derby County debut in Lampard’s first game as a manager in Friday’s Championship opener at Reading.
Lampard has reveleaed that the youngster, who is on a season-long loan at Pride Park, is on the radar of Gareth Southgate for a call-up to the England squad.
“I’m aware that England are aware of him and this is a fantastic opportunity for him to show the world, and England, what he can do,” he said.
“I speak to Steve Holland (Southgate’s No 2) and I know he’s on the radar. We are always crying out in England for talented midfielders that can link play, are intelligent and score goals.
“This is a great platform for him to play – at this club he’s going to get the pressure of 30,000 people at home games and travelling round in a difficult Championship, so that’s great grounding and work for him.
“I think Mason can have a big future. What he can bring us is good quality and energy – we’ve seen it from the moment he walked through the door.”
Mount enjoyed a successful loan speall with Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem last season, but his move to Derby to work under Lampard looks an inspired decision all round.
The 19-year-old will get valuable game time in a tough league, while Chelsea can sit back and relax as one of their finest-ever midfield players mentors him for the next nine months.
The move is perfect for Lampard and Derby too. They get a quality player who has the potential to be a real star in the Championship and could help them achieve their goal of promotion.
