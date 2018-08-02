Blog Columns Site News Morning Mix: Chelsea legend the right man to guide starlet, “Celtic are just there to make up the numbers”, Dyche hits out at lack of investment

Morning Mix: Chelsea legend the right man to guide starlet, “Celtic are just there to make up the numbers”, Dyche hits out at lack of investment

2 August, 2018 Burnley, Celtic, Chelsea, Derby County, English Premier League, Scottish Premier League, Site News, UEFA Champions League


Frank Lampard knows a thing or two about playing in midfield, so when he says that Mason Mount has a big future ahead of him it’s worth paying attention.

Mount is set to make his Derby County debut in Lampard’s first game as a manager in Friday’s Championship opener at Reading.

Lampard has reveleaed that the youngster, who is on a season-long loan at Pride Park, is on the radar of Gareth Southgate for a call-up to the England squad.

“I’m aware that England are aware of him and this is a fantastic opportunity for him to show the world, and England, what he can do,” he said.

“I speak to Steve Holland (Southgate’s No 2) and I know he’s on the radar. We are always crying out in England for talented midfielders that can link play, are intelligent and score goals.

“This is a great platform for him to play – at this club he’s going to get the pressure of 30,000 people at home games and travelling round in a difficult Championship, so that’s great grounding and work for him.

“I think Mason can have a big future. What he can bring us is good quality and energy – we’ve seen it from the moment he walked through the door.”

Mount enjoyed a successful loan speall with Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem last season, but his move to Derby to work under Lampard looks an inspired decision all round.

The 19-year-old will get valuable game time in a tough league, while Chelsea can sit back and relax as one of their finest-ever midfield players mentors him for the next nine months.

The move is perfect for Lampard and Derby too. They get a quality player who has the potential to be a real star in the Championship and could help them achieve their goal of promotion.

A FINAL THOUGHT

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has called on the club to spend in the transfer market just to “keep up” with other Premier League sides.

The Clarets haven’t signed anyone this summer, their goalkeepers are injured and they’ll probably have the added distraction of Europa League group games to contend with this seaason.

4/1 to be relegated? Tempting.

