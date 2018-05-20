Chelsea captain Cahill unsure if FA Cup win will save Antonio Conte from being fired

Chelsea captain Gary Cahill is not sure if his club’s FA Cup win on Sunday will be sufficient to prevent manager Antonio Conte from being sacked.
The Blues ended a frustrating season with something to celebrate on Sunday as they defeated Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United 1-0 to clinch the FA Cup and end the season with some silverware.
Eden Hazard scored the only goal of the game and this came from the penalty spot mid-way through the first half.
Despite the win, the Blues are still expected to sack Conte. After winning the Premier League last season, the Stamford Bridge outfit were underwhelming in their defence of the title this season and were never really a threat to eventual winners Manchester City.
They ended the season in fifth position and outside the Champions League qualification places and this will surely anger Roman Abramovich and the Chelsea hierarchy who are known to be one of the harshest club’s in World football when it comes to dealing with managers.
In addition to this, Conte is also rumored to have clashed with the clubs board earlier on during the season over the transfer policy. This will not do his chances of keeping his job any good.
When asked to comment about the future of Conte, Cahill did not comment directly and instead said: “We needed to win this for everybody, we are not in control of decisions”