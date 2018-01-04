Chelsea boss linked with move to Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain want Chelsea’s Antonio Conte to take over as manager next season.
Italian football expert Gianluca Di Marzio says Unai Emery will be replaced by Conte this summer.
The Italian won the Premier League title with the Blues last season, but he has been unhappy with the club’s transfer dealings since that success.
Conte spoke out again after Chelsea’s 2-2 draw at Arsenal on Wednesday, although he refused to be drawn on rumours about him becoming Italy’s new head coach.
“Not high on demand – my story says that I was hardly satisfied,” he told Sky Sports.
“I have always arrived in times of economic famine. I try to do my job, the company will try to do its job.
“If someone comes along well, otherwise we go on like this. National? It’s not the time to talk about these things.”
PSG are currently running away with the Ligue 1 title and through to the last 16 in the Champions League, but club bosses are not totally convinced about Emery’s coaching abilities.
Chelsea have been linked with numerous players during the January transfer window, but PSG’s interest in Conte could see him tempted away regardless of the any business they do.