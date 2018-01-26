Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has played down talk of him replacing Antonio Conte at Chelsea, reports Calciomercato. The Italian coach committed his future to the Old Lady, and says he isn’t looking to leave Turin.
“I’m managing a top side and I’ve a contract here until 2020. I’m happy here,” Allegri said. Chelsea have been linked with a number of managers, with incumbent Conte rumoured to be leaving in the summer.
The 48-year-old, who won the Premier League title in his first season at Chelsea, has been at loggerheads with the club hierarchy, and could be out of Stamford Bridge before 2018/19.
The Blues are lining up replacements for Conte as a result, and Allegri’s CV is impressive. He’s been in charge of Juve since 2014, leading the Serie A giants to three consecutive titles, three Coppa Italias and two runner-up medals in the Champions League. Allegri has also won a Supercoppa Italia.
Chelsea look out of the Premier League title race this campaign, currently sitting third in the table with 50 points from 24 games, so bringing in a serial winner like Allegri could get the Londoners back on track next season.
His latest comments are a big blow, but Chelsea shouldn’t give up given Juventus could be in for a trophyless campaign. The defending champions are second in the league to Napoli, and a failure to win a fourth crown could see Allegri closer to the exit door than he’s ever been.