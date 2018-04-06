Chelsea bid to prise Leonardo Jardim away from Monaco

Chelsea have been linked with a move for AS Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim.
The Blues are expected to replace Antonio Conte this summer and Jardim is in the frame to take over.
The 43-year-old led Monaco to the semi-finals of the Champions League and the Ligue 1 title last year and Yahoo Sports has claimed Chelsea are willing to pay the €7.5 million release clause needed to get their man.
Jardim began his mangerial career in Portugal’s lower leagues with Camacha in 2003.
He subsequently led both Chaves and Beira-Mar to promotion, before joining Sporting Braga in 2011.
A third-place finish in the Primeira Liga helped Jardim secure a move to Olympiakos the following season.
He guided the Greek club to the 2012/13 championship by a 10-point margin.
Jardim returned to Portugal for a single season, taking Sporting Lisbon to second place before leaving for Monaco.
They are currently on course to finish second to Paris Saint-Germain in the league and finished as runners-up in the French Cup last weekend.
Jardim is currently priced at 12/1 to take over at Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea’s interest could see those odds tumble over the next few weeks.