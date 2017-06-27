Chelsea Transfer News: Bertrand Traore completes Lyon move

Chelsea forward Bertrand Traore has completed a permanent transfer to Lyon. The Ligue 1 side have confirmed the move on their official Twitter account.
Traore was on loan at Ajax last season and the Chelsea youngster managed to score 13 goals for the Eredivisie outfit. He also helped his side reach the final of the Europa League.
The 21-year-old was considered as one of the best young talents at Chelsea but the Premier League champions cannot offer him regular first team football right now. Traore needs to play regularly in order to develop and fulfil his potential.
The Burkina Faso international has signed a five-year contract with Lyon after the two clubs agreed on a fee in the region of £8.8m.
The player himself confirmed that he was looking for stability in his career and therefore loaning him out for another season was not an option for Chelsea. The Blues have included a sell-on clause and some add-ons in his contract.
He told OLTV:
I am very happy to be here, to be Lyonnais. Lyon has always been an impressive club, with big players and a great history. It is an honour for me to play here. When I came here with Ajax a few months ago, I was attracted by the philosophy of the club, with several young players from the academy, and the magnificent Parc OL. With Ajax, we had a bit of a similar style of play and that enticed me to come here. I am coming to bring something extra to OL and I hope to continue progressing and to learn with the coach and my new team-mates. I have been looking to have stability and, in signing a contract with OL, I could not ask for more. I have the time to show everyone what I can do.