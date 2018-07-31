Morning Mix: Chelsea must test Bayern’s resolve, Harrison “could be a blinder of a player”, Manchester United “issue” played down

Niko Kovac’s admission that striker Robert Lewandowski “toys with going elsewhere” this summer should have set bells ringing in Chelsea’s boardroom.
The Blues, Real Madrid and Manchester United are all believed to be monitoring the situation, with Lewandowski considering leaving the Allianz Arena after four years at the club.
The Bayern Munich boss is understandably keen to hold onto the free-scoring 29-year-old if at all possible.
“There’s nothing new with Robert – it’s clear that he will not leave this club because we have a top striker and we certainly do not want to relinquish him or give him away,” he told Sky Sport Germany.
“We want to achieve a lot with him. He is a great footballer, who has achieved a lot in the Bundesliga, scored many goals and now in the new season certainly will score many goals.
“It’s true that Robert toys with going elsewhere. Only he has one thing he likes, the other is what we like to do. Robert has a contract – I do not know how long – and he will certainly stay as long as possible here.”
Kovac’s comments are predictable – he will be desparate for Lewandowski to stay in Germany. However, of all the clubs linked with the striker, Chelsea’s need is the greatest.
With Gonzolo Higuain looking set to join AC Milan, the Blues could be heading into the season with Alvaro Morata, Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi as their striking options.
All three have been linked with moves away from the club this summer, but if they did happen to stay at Stamford Bridge would anyone be confident that Chelsea had enough firepower to challenge for the title? Probably not.
However, sign Lewandowski and that changes. Over to you Mr Abramovich.
TOP STORIES
Chelsea begin talks with Inter Milan to sign Matias Vecino
Leicester interested in Barcelona forward Paco Alcacer
Premier League 2018/19 Season Preview – Top Four Predictions
Marko Arnautovic has his say on West Ham’s new signings
Chelsea’s Kasey Palmer joins Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan
TALES FROM SOCIAL MEDIA
Leeds United announced the loan signing of winger Jack Harrison from Premier League champions Manchester City on Monday, sparking plenty of chat on social media.
Billy’s bullish.
Jamal Blackman
Lewis Baker
Barry Douglas
Jack Harrison
Patrick Bamford
They left it bloody late, but I tell you what, you can’t ask more than young, British talent that is more or less proven in this league or has a huge potential.
Fair play #LUFC
— King Billy (@LeedsUnited97) July 30, 2018
A slightly less enthusiastic assessment.
He’s only played 3 games in 2 years. Very light weight. But Get him fit he’ll come good wish we signed him for boro but he was to lazy at times
— Stephen Bashford (@bashfor1) July 30, 2018
Todd’s feeling pedantic.
*joined
— Todd Patterson 🏴 (@MrToddPatterson) July 30, 2018
A smile costs nothing.
What I’m liking most about Jack Harrison first glance is how happy he looks to be at our Club!
Seen a few reviews on him and they’re all positive, could have a blinder of a Player on our hands here!#lufc #alaw pic.twitter.com/U6GxBFLaJM
— Ry (@RyanLUFC91) July 30, 2018
Honesty is the best policy.
Been a big fan of Jack Harrison ever since I first heard about him 10 minutes ago #lufc
— Neil Royce (@royceylufc) July 30, 2018
Stranger things have happened.
Just noticed that Jack Harrison was born in Stoke. Scenes on Sunday when he knocks in a last minute winner against them. #omen
— PaulMak (@paulmakler) July 30, 2018
TODAY’S TOP TUNE
Interpol have shared the explosive new single ‘Number 10’ from their upcoming album ‘Marauder’. It tells the story of “a secret office romance between Ella, a domineering boss, and her employee” with “a pent-up (and unconsummated) desire”. Heavy.
A FINAL THOUGHT
The BBC’s Simon Stone has claimed that there is “no major issue between Ed Woodward and Jose Mourinho“. So there is an issue, just not a major one? That’s OK then.