Blog Columns Site News Morning Mix: Chelsea must test Bayern’s resolve, Harrison “could be a blinder of a player”, Manchester United “issue” played down

Morning Mix: Chelsea must test Bayern’s resolve, Harrison “could be a blinder of a player”, Manchester United “issue” played down

31 July, 2018 Bayern Munich, Bundesliga, Chelsea, English Championship, English Premier League, Leeds United, Manchester City, Manchester United, Site News


Niko Kovac’s admission that striker Robert Lewandowski “toys with going elsewhere” this summer should have set bells ringing in Chelsea’s boardroom.

The Blues, Real Madrid and Manchester United are all believed to be monitoring the situation, with Lewandowski considering leaving the Allianz Arena after four years at the club.

The Bayern Munich boss is understandably keen to hold onto the free-scoring 29-year-old if at all possible.

“There’s nothing new with Robert – it’s clear that he will not leave this club because we have a top striker and we certainly do not want to relinquish him or give him away,” he told Sky Sport Germany.

“We want to achieve a lot with him. He is a great footballer, who has achieved a lot in the Bundesliga, scored many goals and now in the new season certainly will score many goals.

“It’s true that Robert toys with going elsewhere. Only he has one thing he likes, the other is what we like to do. Robert has a contract – I do not know how long – and he will certainly stay as long as possible here.”

Kovac’s comments are predictable – he will be desparate for Lewandowski to stay in Germany. However, of all the clubs linked with the striker, Chelsea’s need is the greatest.

With Gonzolo Higuain looking set to join AC Milan, the Blues could be heading into the season with Alvaro Morata, Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi as their striking options.

All three have been linked with moves away from the club this summer, but if they did happen to stay at Stamford Bridge would anyone be confident that Chelsea had enough firepower to challenge for the title? Probably not.

However, sign Lewandowski and that changes. Over to you Mr Abramovich.

TOP STORIES

Chelsea begin talks with Inter Milan to sign Matias Vecino
Leicester interested in Barcelona forward Paco Alcacer
Premier League 2018/19 Season Preview – Top Four Predictions
Marko Arnautovic has his say on West Ham’s new signings
Chelsea’s Kasey Palmer joins Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan

TALES FROM SOCIAL MEDIA

Leeds United announced the loan signing of winger Jack Harrison from Premier League champions Manchester City on Monday, sparking plenty of chat on social media.

Billy’s bullish.

A slightly less enthusiastic assessment.

Todd’s feeling pedantic.

A smile costs nothing.

Honesty is the best policy.

Stranger things have happened.

TODAY’S TOP TUNE

Interpol have shared the explosive new single ‘Number 10’ from their upcoming album ‘Marauder’. It tells the story of “a secret office romance between Ella, a domineering boss, and her employee” with “a pent-up (and unconsummated) desire”. Heavy.

A FINAL THOUGHT

The BBC’s Simon Stone has claimed that there is “no major issue between Ed Woodward and Jose Mourinho“. So there is an issue, just not a major one? That’s OK then.

Respected pundit says that Liverpool can't pick and choose trophies
Chelsea begin talks with Inter Milan to sign Matias Vecino

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).