Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Chelsea will rival Barcelona to sign £70 million international star

Chelsea will rival Barcelona to sign £70 million international star

20 June, 2018 Barcelona, Chelsea, English Premier League, Inter Milan, La Liga, Serie A, Transfer News & Rumours


Chelsea will rival Barcelona for the signature of Juventus star Miralem Pjanic this summer.

Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport has claimed Barcelona were leading the race to sign the midfielder, but will now face competition from the Premier League club.

Both clubs are understood to be able to offer more lucrative terms to the Bosnian than he is currently on in Turin.

Juventus will demand around £70 million for Pjanic as they want to reinvest funds in Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The towering Serb is also on Manchester United’s radar and impressed for his country in their World Cup opener against Costa Rica.

Pjanic has emerged as a target for Barcelona after they missed out on Antoine Griezmann, who opted to stay at Atletico Madrid.

He previously played for Metz and Lyon in France, before signing for Roma in 2011. Pjanic went on to score 30 goals in 185 appearances in all competitions for the club.

He joined Juventus in June 2016 and has played 91 times, scoring 15 goals.

Pjanic has won 81 caps at senior level for Bosnia-Herzegovina and bagged 11 goals.

West Ham agree deal to sign Lukasz Fabianski, fans react
Blow for Newcastle as West Ham outbid them for international star

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).