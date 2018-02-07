Chelsea linked with move for Barcelona striker Luis Suarez

Chelsea have been linked with a stunning move for Barcelona striker Luis Suarez.
Luis Enrique has been tipped to take over from Antonio Conte and reports in the Spanish media have claimed the former Barca boss would want to bring Suarez to Stamford Bridge.
Journalist Eduardo Inda told El Chiringuito TV that Enrique is in pole position to replace the under-fire Chelsea manager.
Enrique won nine major trophies during his time at the Nou Camp and he was responsible for bringing Suarez to Spain from Liverpool for £65 million in 2014.
The Uruguay international was a big hit in England, scoring 82 goals in 133 games for the Reds.
He has notched a further 140 goals in 178 appearances for Barcelona and still has three years remaining on his contract.
The 31-year-old is believed to be happy at the Nou Camp, although Barcelona have been eyeing moves for other forwards.
Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann is strongly fancied to sign for Barca this summer, while Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has also been linked with the Spanish club.