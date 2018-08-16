Chelsea vs Arsenal injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Chelsea host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday aiming to follow up last weekend’s impressive victory at Huddersfield Town.
The Blues got Maurizio Sarri’s reign as manager off to a flying start with a 3-0 success at the John Smith’s Stadium, but they could find things a little tougher against the Gunners.
Unai Emery’s first competitive game in charge at the Emirates Stadium ended in a 2-0 defeat against Manchester City and his side will be eager to bounce back this weekend.
Eden Hazard could return to Chelsea’s starting XI in place of Alvaro Morata, but that is likely to be Sarri’s only change to his line-up.
Emery has a selection headache at left-back, with Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac both injured and Ainsley Maitland-Niles limping out of last week’s game against City.
Stephan Lichtsteiner, who replaced Maitland-Niles, is likely to retain his place against Chelsea.
Bernd Leno could replace Petr Cech in goal after the latter failed to impress against the reigning champions.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Barkley, Willian, Pedro, Hazard.
Arsenal: Cech, Bellerin, Papastathopoulos, Mustafi, Lichtsteiner, Torreira, Xhaka, Mkhitaryan, Ramsey, Ozil, Aubameyang.
Odds: Chelsea 5/6, Arsenal 3/1, Draw 14/5.