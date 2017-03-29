Chelsea want to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez this summer

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has submitted his transfer wish list to the club hierarchy and Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez happens to be a priority target for the Italian.
Guardian are reporting that the player’s agent is aware of Chelsea’s interest and is waiting for an official bid. Sanchez has 15 months left on his current deal and the Gunners might be forced to sell this summer if he refuses to sign an extension.
Arsenal have failed to agree on a deal with Alexis Sanchez so far. The Chilean is holding out for wages of around £250,000 a week.
The North London giants have put contract talks on hold for now and will try to convince the player once again at the end of this season. Furthermore, Arsenal are having a poor season and will certainly lose the player if they fail to finish in top four. On top of that, Wenger’s future is still undecided.
As per Guardian, Conte wants to strengthen the defensive spine of his team and some of his other targets include David Alaba of Bayern Munich, Alex Sandro of Juventus, Virgil van Dijk of Southampton and Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco.
Diego Costa is expected to leave the club at the end of this season and the Blues are looking at Romelu Lukaku and Alvaro Morata as replacements.