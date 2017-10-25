Chelsea are ready to pay £71m for Saul Niguez

Chelsea are interested in signing the highly rated Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.
According to reports, Antonio Conte is a huge fan of the box-to-box midfielder and he will try to sign the Spaniard at the end of this season.
Apparently, the Premier League champions are willing to pay around £71m for Saul Niguez. However, it might not be enough to convince Atletico Madrid. The midfielder renewed his contract in the summer and he has a £134m release clause in his deal.
Considering the inflation in the current transfer market, Atletico Madrid are unlikely to settle for £71m.
Saul is a world-class talent and is expected to become one of the best midfielders in Europe in future. Simeone’s side will demand a premium for their prized asset.
If Chelsea do manage to land the La Liga star, it would be a terrific signing for them. Saul would complete an outstanding midfield trio alongside Kante and Bakayoko at Stamford Bridge. Not only will he add more energy and work rate to the Chelsea midfield, he will improve them going forward as well. Conte has not had a complete midfielder like Saul during his time at Chelsea.
There is no doubt that Chelsea have the financial muscle to pull off a deal like this but it seems quite unlikely at this point.