Chelsea are close to signing Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri

Chelsea are hoping to sign Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri from Roma this month.
Antonio Conte is desperate to improve his attack and the former Manchester City striker could prove to be a solid buy. Similarly, Palmieri will add depth to Chelsea’s fullback position.
According to the reputed Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Blues are closing in on the Serie A duo. A fee could be agreed next week.
Apparently, Edin Dzeko has already agreed to join Chelsea and the Blues just need to secure an agreement with the Serie A giants now. Chelsea have offered 50 million Euros for the two players but Roma are holding out for 50 million plus 10 million Euros in add-ons.
#Chelsea and #Roma are in talks for Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri. The players have accepted Chelsea and they’re waiting.
First bid: €50M for both, rejected. Roma asked €50M + €10 M add ons.
Next week #Chelsea and Roma will try to find final agreement. 🔵✔️#CFC #transfers
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2018
Alvaro Morata has struggled to score goals in the recent weeks and someone like Dzeko would take the goalscoring burden off the Spaniard.
The Bosnian is cup-tied in the Champions League and therefore he can only make a difference in the domestic games. Dzeko has won the Premier League with Manchester City before and he is well aware of the challenges of English football. His experience and quality could make him a vital player for Chelsea during the second half of the season.
Chelsea are hoping to use Michy Batshuayi in the deal to sign the two Roma stars but the Giallorossi are not convinced about the Belgian.