Chelsea confident Antonio Conte will sign a new deal at the club

Premier League leaders Chelsea are confident of agreeing on a new deal with Antonio Conte.
The Italian manager has a contract until 2019 and the Blues are keen on extending his stay at Stamford Bridge.
The former Juventus manager has had a terrific start to life in England. Conte is all set to win the Premier League title in his debut season. The Blues are well ahead of their challengers in the title race and should be able to secure the crown.
According to Telegraph, Chelsea are looking to reward Conte with an improved new deal for his contributions this season. However, the official announcement will have to wait until the title is won. The Blues do not want to create any distractions for the team/manager right now.
Conte is also set to bring his family to England at the end of this season. The 47-year-old recently admitted that his family (living in Italy) are missing him. Conte has been linked with moves to AC Milan and Inter Milan in the recent weeks.
Chelsea takes on Manchester United in the FA Cup this weekend and Conte will be hoping to thrash Mourinho’s men once again. The Blues hammered Manchester United 4-0 earlier this season and Jose Mourinho will be looking to avenge that defeat when he returns to Stamford Bridge for the second time since his sacking.