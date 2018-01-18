Chelsea and Manchester City eyeing up a move for Jean-Michael Seri

Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri has been linked with a move to the Premier League recently and it seems that Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in signing him.
According to reports, Pep Guardiola is looking for a long-term replacement for the Manchester City fan favourite Yaya Toure and Seri has been identified as a target. Meanwhile, Conte is not pleased with Bakayoko’s impact so far and he is lining up a move for the Nice star.
It will be interesting to see whether Seri’s suitors make a move for him in January. As per the report, the 26-year-old wants a move to England and he is ready to leave in January.
Seri has three years left on his current contract and the Premier League clubs will have to pay his release clause if they want to sign him. The midfielder has a £35million buy-out clause.
The Ivorian was expected to join Barcelona in the summer but the Catalan giants pulled out of the deal at the last minute. They went on to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool earlier this month.
Seri has been a star for Nice over the past year and he was one of the main reasons why they managed to qualify for the Champions League. He should be a quality signing for both City and Chelsea.